Jury selection begins in murder trial of Cal City brothers' adoptive parents

A Kern County Superior Court judge called upon more than 100 people Monday to begin the herculean effort to find prospective jurors in the highly anticipated murder trial of the California City brothers’ adoptive parents.

Trezell and Jacqueline West have each pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, one charge of involuntary manslaughter, willful cruelty to a child, conspiracy and falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, West. The brothers were named Classic and Cincere West by their biological parents.

