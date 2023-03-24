 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jury selected in Cal City brothers' adoptive parents trial; opening statements set for next week

A jury was finalized Friday in the murder trial of the adoptive parents of two missing California City boys.

More than 100 people were vetted by attorneys throughout this week to ensure 12 people can fairly decide if adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West are responsible for killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases