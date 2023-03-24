Jury selected in Cal City brothers' adoptive parents trial; opening statements set for next week

A jury was finalized Friday in the murder trial of the adoptive parents of two missing California City boys.
More than 100 people were vetted by attorneys throughout this week to ensure 12 people can fairly decide if adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West are responsible for killing brothers Orrin West, 4, and Orson West, 3.
Both adoptive parents have pleaded not guilty to two charges each of second-degree murder, an involuntary manslaughter charge, willful cruelty to a child, conspiracy and falsely reporting an emergency.
Opening statements are scheduled for Tuesday.
The Wests reported their adoptive children missing in December 2020 from California City. A little more than a year later, both were indicted by a grand jury on murder charges.
Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in March 2022, when announcing the indictment, the boys’ bodies haven’t been found.