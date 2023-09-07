A Kern County jury acquitted a man of a sodomy charge Thursday and couldn't reach a decision on other charges related to a vicious attack on a woman who was dumped in a field more than two decades ago with her throat slashed.

Cari Anderson was raped and beaten in November 1997. Her attacker left her in a field adjacent to Golden State Highway where she was found by a Golden Empire Transit District worker the next morning.

Tags

Recommended for you