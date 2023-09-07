A Kern County jury acquitted a man of a sodomy charge Thursday and couldn't reach a decision on other charges related to a vicious attack on a woman who was dumped in a field more than two decades ago with her throat slashed.
Cari Anderson was raped and beaten in November 1997. Her attacker left her in a field adjacent to Golden State Highway where she was found by a Golden Empire Transit District worker the next morning.
The case went cold after DNA collected at the scene didn't match records on file. Prosecutor Ken Russell, who tried the case, argued at trial that Michael Fontes' DNA was left on Anderson.
But jurors hung on charges of attempted murder, rape by force or fear, aggravated mayhem and kidnapping to commit robbery.
Russell said Anderson flashed a cash-filled purse at a bar she used to frequent. While there, she met Michael Fontes, who Russell alleged took her to the field and mounted the attack.
But Deputy Public Defender Sebastien Bauge said at trial the evidence proves that his client had consensual sex with Anderson. The DNA apparently matching Fontes could have stayed there for days prior to the attack, Bauge said.
Fontes, 49, could be retried later for charges on which the jurors couldn't reach a decision. On Oct. 13, attorneys will be back in court, where Russell may announce a decision on whether to retry Fontes.