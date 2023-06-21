The mindset of a drunken woman who climbed into a van — despite being told it’s dangerous to drive intoxicated — and then collided with another car, causing a woman’s death, will be debated by jurors after they began deliberating a murder case Wednesday.
It was only chance that defendant Ayana Council, 28, crossed paths with Michelle Rodrigue, 52, while both were driving on Highway 58 in June of last year. Rodrigue drove in a car ahead of her husband in Kern County after the couple left behind their Bay Area life and headed to Las Vegas to live out their retirement together. Council was headed west, going from Nevada to the Bay Area.
The encounter upended both of their lives.
“Michelle was doing nothing wrong,” Deputy District Attorney Tara Deal said. “She was driving to her new home that they bought in Las Vegas. She wasn’t speeding. She wasn’t impaired. She was minding her own business — driving to her new life.”
Now a dozen people, split evenly between men and women, must decide if Council should be convicted of second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing bodily injury and driving the wrong way on the highway. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Deputy Public Defender Nicholas Roth didn’t dispute the DUI charge or that Council was driving the wrong way: His client was driving and was drunk. But the mindset required to prove elements of the second-degree murder charge doesn’t exist, Roth argued. He’s seeking a not-guilty verdict on the charge.
Deputy District Attorney Deal said Council’s unsafe driving happened before the collision. Council was sliding on westbound lanes and never attempted to brake when crossing over lanes into incoming traffic and hitting Rodrigue’s Suburban in the rear driver’s-side door, Deal argued. Her accelerator was pushed down 100%, she added.
Rodrigue’s car flipped over on Highway 58 and eventually landed in the opposite direction of travel. She was trapped inside, still seat-belted into the car, when her husband, Craig Rodrigue, crawled through broken glass to get to his wife. Rodrigue died at the scene.
Council’s blood alcohol level was 0.221% about two hours after the collision, Deal said. That’s nearly three times above the legal driving limit of 0.08%.
The defendant intentionally consumed alcohol and was driving in an approximately four-hour trek to the Bay Area, putting at risk hundreds of motorists along the way, Deal added.
This incident wasn’t Council’s first brush with law enforcement: The San Mateo resident has two prior DUI convictions and was told before that it’s dangerous to be drinking and driving, Deal said.
The first DUI conviction happened in 2018 and the second in 2022. Just five months before Council crashed into Rodrigue, the defendant was told she could be charged with murder for drinking and driving that leads to someone dying, Deal said.
“She didn’t care. She wasn’t thinking of anyone else but herself,” Deal said.
Council had little to no reaction to this statement during the hearing. She looked down at the table throughout the proceedings.
But Roth, who’s defending the case with Samanta Sark, noted car data shows Council tried to swerve away from Rodrigue. Council failed to make a turn in the road, tried to correct the car and overcorrected, Roth said.
Council wasn’t so intoxicated that she was vomiting or couldn’t respond to officers conducting a field sobriety test, Roth said. And there’s no evidence that she was speeding either, he added.
“The facts here don’t demonstrate that she was driving so recklessly that she ... didn’t care she killed someone,” Roth said.
Deal repeated during her rebuttal arguments that Council disregarded the warnings given to her about driving drunk and how it could lead to murder.
Despite this knowledge, Council still climbed into her car and continued to drive, she said.
Jurors will resume their deliberations Thursday.
