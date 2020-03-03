A jury of five women and seven men will begin deliberations Wednesday to determine whether a young female Bakersfield Police Department recruit was sexually harassed on the job and then retaliated against and fired once she spoke up about what happened.
Hillary Bjorneboe, 29, is seeking $6 million to $7 million from the city for its failure to prevent harassment and its negligent supervision of BPD personnel. She also seeks sums of up to $50,000 each from two BPD officers who trained her — Steven Glenn, who remains an officer, and Travis Brewer, who resigned — for allegedly making sexual comments toward her on numerous occasions and hazing her during her five months on the job before she was fired.
"Hillary Bjorneboe, a female, was a fly at a picnic for the good old boys club at the BPD," Allyson Thompson, Bjorneboe's Irvine-based attorney, told the jury during closing arguments Tuesday. "She came in and complained about hazing not once or twice, but three times. She complained about an officer instructing her to violate the law. She was a pain in the you know what and they got rid of her as soon as they could."
Arnold Anchordoquy, who represents the city, the police department and officer Glenn, told the jury Bjorneboe's firing had nothing to do with her gender and was based purely on her performance and the fact the she was found to have lied on a police report.
"Ms. Bjorneboe wants to blame other people for her problems. She does not take responsibility," Anchordoquy told the jury, adding that if she was being harassed, she should have reported it to the chain of command.
He later added: "She should be given nothing. Not a dime. Not one dime."
Bjorneboe testified during the trial that being hired by the BPD at 25 in 2014 was a dream come true for her. However, after training under Brewer for several weeks, everything changed.
She testified that Brewer worked closely with Glenn, his personal friend who was also a training officer, and the two began making comments and remarks of a sexual nature toward her. She said she was called a whore, asked if she was ever a stripper, asked if she was a lesbian and if she was gay, and was told that recruits were expected to sleep with their training officers.
"This wasn’t at Taco Tuesday at El Torita after work. It was in (Brewer's) patrol car, on duty, while she was working with him, over a period of five weeks," Thompson told the jury.
Bjorneboe also testified that she was instructed by Brewer to omit a finding of marijuana on a suspect from a police report and was later instructed to put the drugs in the trunk of his patrol vehicle, and on another occasion to lie and say she had mirandized an arrestee when she hadn't.
Bjorneboe said in both cases she felt it was wrong, but she followed Brewer's order because former Police Chief Lyle Martin told recruits during the police academy to always listen to their trainer, even when they don't understand why they are being asked to do something. However, she said in both cases she came clean about what she did to BPD command staff.
Bjorneboe and Brewer were both later found to have falsified information in reports during an internal BPD investigation. Bjorneboe was fired and Brewer resigned when the department moved to terminate him.
"Isn’t that the kind of officer that BPD and the community deserve?" Thompson said of Bjorneboe. "The one who says, 'We have a corrupt cop.'"
Anchordoquy, at his turn at the podium in front of jurors, used the same facts to argue she deserved to be fired.
"I think we all know why she was discharged. Dishonesty," he said. "She admitted that she fabricated the information (in the report).
"We don't need officers who aren't going to be truthful."
He also stated that Bjorneboe was instructed about human resource policies when she was hired that required her to report harassment and she didn't do it properly. However, Bjorneboe's attorney said she did report the information to a senior employee who is department director of crime prevention, and while city policy may say to do it, the law doesn't require her to report harassment to the chain of command.
Following a finding that Bjorneboe and Brewer falsified information in reports, they were both added by the Kern County District Attorney's office to a list of law enforcement officers who shouldn't be rehired because of misconduct on the job. Bjorneboe tried to get another policing job but couldn't because of being on the list, she testified. She has since moved out of state and is now working for UPS.
Thompson told the jury Bjorneboe is seeking damages from the city of $1.7 million for lost wages, $2 million to $3 million for wrongful termination, $250,000 to $600,000 for the city's and BPD's failure to prevent harassment, and $1.7 million to $2 million for emotional distress caused by failure to investigate sexual harassment against her. She is also seeking from both Glenn and Brewer $1 to $50,000 from in punitive damages.
