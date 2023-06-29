A Kern County jury began deliberating Thursday after attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments on whether a former local California Highway Patrol officer intended to contact a minor for sex.
The prosecution contends Brian Pardue didn’t stop sending explicit messages to Kern County sheriff’s deputies acting as a minor on a dating app. The defense argued Pardue engaged in role-playing and making up sexual scenarios online, and that he didn’t know if the person he messaged was an adult.
“Fantasy is not a crime,” said Kyle J. Humphrey, a defense attorney representing Pardue.
Pardue has pleaded not guilty to charges of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense and contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense. Prosecutors are seeking a guilty verdict on all charges, while the defense is seeking a complete acquittal.
In July 2020, Pardue messaged a woman named “Sidney” on the app Skout, whose age on the profile was listed as either 18 or 19 years old. They exchanged several explicit messages online and then a sheriff’s deputy said he was 16 years old, according to the messages.
Prosecutor Ken Russell said a regular person would stop sending messages upon discovering the profile user is a minor. But Humphrey said law enforcement wasn’t honest in the scheme.
The app, Skout, only allows adults to make a profile. Pardue thought he was messaging an adult, in forum with other adults as well, and didn’t know what was real or not. That’s because people online make up scenarios for sexual gratification, Humphrey said, while noting evidence was previously shown of his client engaging in another fantasy.
Russell countered this argument by explaining law enforcement regularly engage in a “ruse,” or lying in order to learn what a suspect truly knows or acts. Sheriff’s deputies simply presented a scenario and it was the defendant’s actions that landed him in this position, Russell said.
Humphrey said evidence showing Sidney’s profile was that of an adult was not preserved by the investigator on this case, Kern County Sheriff’s Sgt. James Newell. His client never actually contacted a minor, he added.
It’s the equivalent of a person fantasizing about murder but not committing it, Humphrey said. That’s not a crime, and Pardue’s case is no different, he added.
“In this case, all we have is thoughts,” Humphrey said. “Thoughts are not action.”
The jury began their deliberations around 3 p.m. Opening statements were presented Monday.
