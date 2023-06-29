Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

A Kern County jury began deliberating Thursday after attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments on whether a former local California Highway Patrol officer intended to contact a minor for sex.

The prosecution contends Brian Pardue didn’t stop sending explicit messages to Kern County sheriff’s deputies acting as a minor on a dating app. The defense argued Pardue engaged in role-playing and making up sexual scenarios online, and that he didn’t know if the person he messaged was an adult.

