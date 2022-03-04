Jury finds man not guilty of attempted murder, assault charges

A Kern County jury Thursday found Pedro Sanchez not guilty of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon, including enhancements for great bodily injury and the use of a deadly weapon.
Sanchez was found guilty of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, which were two charges conceded by the defense, according to Public Defender Peter Kang.
“At trial, evidence showed that the alleged victim (Luis Avila) and his girlfriend showed up unexpectedly at Mr. Sanchez's apartment near midnight,” according to a statement from Kang. “Once there, Mr. Avila punched Mr. Sanchez and charged at him. In fear for his life, Mr. Sanchez acted quickly in self-defense by stabbing Mr. Avila several times.”
The jury found that Sanchez acted in lawful self-defense, according to Samantha Sark and Nick Roth, the deputy public defenders who represented Sanchez.
If convicted of the assault charges, Sanchez could have faced more than 27 years in prison. He’s facing a maximum sentence of seven years and four months at his April 5 sentencing for the weapons charges.