Jury finds man guilty of two murders in 2020 'crime spree'

On Tuesday, a jury found Eric Nichols guilty of all charges brought against him in a 2020 crime spree, including first-degree murder in the deaths of Paul Dean and Jerome Davis. He faces the possibility of life without parole at his sentencing, according to the District Attorney's.
The Kern County District Attorney's Office said that on Aug. 4, 2020, Nichols shot and killed both Dean and Davis in the intersection of 10th and M streets at 10:48 p.m. and 10:49 p.m. respectively, as recorded by "ShotSpotter."
The murders followed a string of other crimes, prosecutors said.
Two days earlier, prosecutors said Nichols approached a female victim working at Perla Appliances at 4700 Easton Drive. He held a gun to her head and stole several hundred dollars from the business. The robbery was captured on video and DNA evidence pointed to Nichols, according to the DA's office. The jury found Nichols guilty of one count of robbery with a firearm.
Before the murders of Dean and Davis, prosecutors said, Nichols asked another man for a ride at a Valero Gas Station at California and Union avenues. During the ride, Nichols pointed a gun at the man and demanded his keys, wallet and cell phone, the DA's office said. The victim provided a detailed description of the defendant.
Nichols fled in the male victim's stolen vehicle onto the murder of Dean and Davis and onto several locations throughout the northeast, according to surveillance cameras. Nichols was located on Aug. 6 at a motel in Wasco. Law enforcement found the firearm traced to the murder of Dean and Davis.
“Eric Nichols did more damage to more lives in the course of a few days than many other criminals do in a lifetime," said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, in a statement. "Leaving four victims in his wake, Nichols’ crime spree took the lives of two and traumatized two more. Anyone convicted of multiple murders are subject to life in prison without the possibility of parole — a sentence that should ensure he cannot threaten Kern County again."
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 7.