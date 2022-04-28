Jury finds man guilty of stabbing murder

A Kern County jury Wednesday found a man guilty of second-degree murder and felony child endangerment in connection with the stabbing death of his mother.
Jurors found Dante Isaac fatally stabbed Stephanie Body on Aug. 24, 2020, in the apartment the two shared, while Isaac’s 4-year-old daughter was in the home. Law enforcement officials found the young girl in the bathtub when they arrived to investigate.
Isaac stabbed his mother after methamphetamine abuse, which, prior to the attack, resulted in hallucinations and paranoid delusions that were observed by family members and others who knew the defendant.
“Despite multiple efforts at intervention by family, police and mental health services, Issac repeatedly refused to accept long-term treatment and continued to abuse methamphetamine,” according to a DA’s office news release.
Immediately prior to attacking his mother, Isaac had locked himself in his room and fashioned the murder weapon out of a kitchen knife he’d attached to a broomstick, according to officials.
Issac faces a sentence of up to 38 years to life in prison on May 5 when he’s due back in court for sentencing.