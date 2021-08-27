Jury finds man guilty of premeditated attempted murder, among other charges

A Kern County jury found one man guilty of premeditated attempted murder, discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, two counts of assault with a firearm, domestic violence assault and possession of a firearm by a felon in a November 2018 domestic violence case, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s office in a news release.
On Thanksgiving morning in 2018, Rey Ramos Falcon, 28, went to his ex-girlfriend’s house at 3:50 a.m. in Bakersfield with a loaded handgun. The girlfriend, her children and current boyfriend were asleep, according to the news release.
Falcon triggered the motion sensor in the driveway that woke up the ex-girlfriend and the boyfriend. They both went to the kitchen and tried to get Falcon to leave, according to the news release. When he did not, both victims went outside to meet him in the driveway, according to the news release.
Falcon greeted them and began shooting. He fired four shots, which hit the woman once in her groin and the man in his stomach and groin. After the couple was shot, they went inside and called 911; Falcon fled in his gold vehicle, according to the news release. Both victims were taken to Kern Medical by officers from the Bakersfield Police Department.
Falcon faces sentencing up to 64 years to life, to be decided on Sept. 22.