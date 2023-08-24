Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A jury in Kern County Superior Court found a Bakersfield man guilty on Wednesday of nine criminal counts related to domestic violence and stalking his wife.

Marcqual Andrews, 31, was convicted of stalking, two counts of criminal threats, vandalism, violation of a domestic violence court order with violence, attempted criminal threats, carjacking and two misdemeanor counts including battery on a spouse and resisting arrest, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.