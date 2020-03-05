A Kern County Jury late Wednesday found in favor of the city of Bakersfield, its police department, an officer and a former officer in a lawsuit alleging wrongful termination and sexual harassment brought by a young female police officer who was hired in 2014 and fired after five months on the job.
The jury's decision concluded a five-week trial in which the plaintiff, Hillary Bjorneboe, 29, had sought $6 million to $7 million in damages, including punitive damages of up to $50,000 each from the officers named in the suit.
The jury deliberated for one day before reaching its decision. It found in the defendants' favor in all eight causes of action in her lawsuit.
Bjorneboe alleged her former training officer, Travis Brewer, and his friend and fellow training officer Steven Glenn sexually harassed her, humiliated her and created a hostile work environment that ultimately led to retaliation against her and wrongful termination by the city.
"I think the city is very pleased that there was a vindication of the decision made by their command staff with regards to their review of what happened and what she did," said attorney John Szewczyk. "Command staff knows that in this day and age the most critical element for an officer to have is honesty, especially when involved with those interacting with the community."
Bjorneboe was fired for falsifying a report, according to evidence presented at trial, and her name was eventually placed on a "do not hire" list of officers who have committed police misconduct, essentially prohibiting her from ever working as a police officer again. Bjorneboe later admitted to writing untrue information in a report but said she did so only because she was ordered to by her training officer.
Brewer, who was Bjorneboe's training officer, was also found to have falsified a report and resigned when the police department moved to terminate him.
"The jury ruled tonight that it doesn’t pay to blow the whistle if you are police officer," said Allyson Thompson, Bjorneboe's attorney.
Thompson argued at trial that Bjorneboe only did what she was instructed to do by her training officer, and later reported her concerns about the false information in the report.
Szewczyk, however, said evidence at trial showed Bjorneboe wrote other inaccurate information in the reports, such as writing that a woman being arrested had consented to waiving her Miranda Rights when she had never actually been read her rights or asked to waive them.
Bjorneboe also alleged that Brewer and Glenn made sexist and demeaning comments toward her, including calling her a whore, a lesbian and sweetheart over the course of five weeks training with them.
On those issues, Thompson said, the jury's decision showed "it don’t pay to report illegal harassment if you are a BPD police officer."
"Even though my client did not prevail," she said, "it is my hope that the systemic problems are addressed."
Bjorneboe testified that becoming a police officer was a dream of hers since she was a young child. She has since moved out of state and now works for UPS.
Brewer has since joined the Army and was only available to appear in court on one day.
"Mr. Brewer is happy with the verdict because there's a sense of vindication that he did not harass her," his attorney, Gabriel Godinez, said Thursday. "Now he's able to move forward. He's happy it's over because it's been lingering so long."
Awesome. Something about the other article about her seemed dishonest. She wanted money. Bottom line.
