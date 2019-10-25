A jury found in favor of the city of Bakersfield and its police officers in a lawsuit over a 2017 incident in which Tatyana Hargrove, a 19-year-old woman, was mistaken for a male suspect and bit by a police dog.
"The jury concluded the stop was reasonable because it was within 5 minutes of the 911 call, and it was reasonable for an officer to suspect this was the suspect," said Mick Marderosian, who represented the city in the federal lawsuit which was decided by a unanimous jury Oct. 18 after a seven-day trial. "The jury concluded the officers were acting reasonable and the suspect was making it difficult for them to do their job."
In December 2017, Hargrove filed a lawsuit alleging excessive force and civil rights violations in U.S. District Court's Eastern District of California, seeking compensatory and punitive damages, among other things.
The lawsuit stemmed from a June 2017 encounter between Hargrove, who was riding her bicycle home on Ming Avenue, and two officers searching for a man who had allegedly wielded a machete at a nearby grocery store.
Hargrove said an officer punched her in the face and threw her down where she was bitten by the K-9.
The officers' accounts differed from Hargrove, providing a less confrontational version of the encounter.
BPD eventually called the encounter a case of mistaken identity while the Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP said it was racially motivated.
BPD Police Chief Lyle Martin apologized to Hargrove's family after the incident, saying the department would strive to do better.
Court proceedings lasted for nearly two years. At one point Hargrove was asking for $2.5 million, City Attorney Ginny Gennaro said.
The city did try to resolve the case with a settlement offer but it was rejected, Marderosian said.
Attorneys for Hargrove did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Court documents indicate Hargrove waived the right to appeal in exchange for the city agreeing not to pursue her for litigation costs.
"It’s a win for the city," Gennaro said. "It’s a vindication of the officers involved, and we’re very pleased with the verdict."
So, being disrespectful, uncooperative, belligerent, and ill-behaved doesn’t always result in a big payoff.
What is this world coming to?
Awesome news!
