Jury finds Bakersfield man guilty of voluntary manslaughter, not guilty of murder

A Kern County jury convicted a Bakersfield man of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon while acquitting him of attempted murder and murder during his second trial over a May 2020 stabbing death in east Bakersfield.
Leonard Herring, 47, was charged with murder in the death of Denysha Langston, who was fatally stabbed in the 1500 block of Pacific Street.
In November, a jury could not agree on the charges, according to Kevin Moran with the public defender’s office, who defended Herring. The jury’s official vote was 9-3 in favor of guilty, according to the court record.
The Kern County DA’s Office moved for a retrial that started Jan. 10. The jury reached a unanimous verdict to the lesser charges Friday.
Herring is facing a possible sentence of 13 years when he’s due back in court for sentencing March 21, according to the public defender’s office. At that time, Herring is also expected to face an additional weapons charge that he was a felon in possession of a firearm at the time of the hearing.