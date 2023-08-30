Both attorneys agreed during their closing arguments Wednesday that Michael Fontes had sex with Cari Anderson nearly 26 years ago.
But how Anderson ended up with a slit throat, bruises all over her body, four broken ribs, a collapsed lung, raped and sodomized and tossed in a downtown Bakersfield field to die is where the agreements ended during arguments in Kern County Superior Court.
Fontes, 49, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, rape, sodomy and kidnapping to commit robbery. Jurors began deliberations around 3 p.m. Wednesday after attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments.
Anderson, who was 39 in November 1997, frequented her favorite bar, the Buckhorn, the night before she was attacked. Prosecutor Ken Russell said she flashed a cash-filled purse to patrons, and it was gone after her attack.
“She was careless with her money where people could see it,” Russell said.
She was found by a GET employee canvassing a field adjacent to their office on Golden State Avenue the next morning.
Anderson's body temperature was about 86 degrees when she was taken to Kern Medical — just a few degrees lower, and it would have affected her heart, Russell said.
Despite having DNA, the case went cold because technology hadn’t quite caught up yet, Russell said.
Anderson couldn’t ever remember who attacked her. She died at 63 years old in 2021 from injuries unrelated to the 1997 incident.
A Bakersfield Police Department detective started comparing Anderson’s attacker's DNA to others, and happened to get a match for Fontes, living in Tusla, Okla., Russell said.
Police officers, including the FBI, started pulling Fontes’ trash to match his DNA to the one swabbed from Anderson. It matched, Russell said.
There is zero evidence of consensual sex, Russell said.
“The attack on Cari was strictly motivated by sexual primal desire,” Russell said.
But Deputy Public Defender Sebastien Bauge argued the complete timeline of what happened that night is unknown — it’s only known his client had consensual sex with Anderson.
“That’s what makes this case so heartbreaking,” Bauge said. After the investigation by the BPD, FBI and Tusla police, there still aren’t answers, he added.
Fontes’ DNA left on Anderson would have stayed there for days after they had sex, Bauge said, implying it doesn’t mean Fontes attacked her. Other DNA left at the scene didn’t implicate Fontes, such as a pair of male underwear, he added.
“There are a lot more questions … than there are answers,” Bauge said.
Anderson's backside didn’t have any injuries, which doesn’t match prosecutors’ descriptions of a “violent, forcible, sadistic rape,” he added.
“Proving he had sex with Ms. Anderson is a far cry from proving he’s a monster who did those horrible acts,” Bauge added.
Jurors will resume deliberations Thursday morning.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.