Both attorneys agreed during their closing arguments Wednesday that Michael Fontes had sex with Cari Anderson nearly 26 years ago.

But how Anderson ended up with a slit throat, bruises all over her body, four broken ribs, a collapsed lung, raped and sodomized and tossed in a downtown Bakersfield field to die is where the agreements ended during arguments in Kern County Superior Court.

