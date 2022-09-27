 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jury convicts woman of second-degree murder charge

Screen Shot 2022-09-27 at 4.30.53 PM.png

Jerrollyn Hunt

 Courtesy DA's office

A Kern County jury convicted a woman of second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, according to a DA’s office news release Tuesday.

Jerrollyn Hunt, along with members of her family, attempted to contact Javontae Green around 11:15 a.m. Aug. 10, 2021, at a residence in the 200 block of Eye Street in Bakersfield, according to the release.

Coronavirus Cases