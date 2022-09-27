Jury convicts woman of second-degree murder charge

A Kern County jury convicted a woman of second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement, according to a DA’s office news release Tuesday.
Jerrollyn Hunt, along with members of her family, attempted to contact Javontae Green around 11:15 a.m. Aug. 10, 2021, at a residence in the 200 block of Eye Street in Bakersfield, according to the release.
The incident began as a verbal dispute that quickly escalated when Hunt repeatedly went to the residence associated with the victim, demanding the return of a set of spare keys to her daughter’s car.
During the dispute between the groups, Hunt banged on the door of the residence, and a member of Hunt’s family broke the front window of the residence.
Green exited the residence and confronted Hunt and the family members she brought with her.
During the confrontation, Hunt shot Green, 29, in the head with a 9 mm handgun. Hunt fled and was arrested 12 hours later by the Bakersfield Police Department.
Hunt faces a maximum sentence of 40 years to life in prison at her next hearing Oct. 25, according to the DA’s office.