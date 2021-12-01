Jury convicts Tehachapi man of child molestation

A Kern County jury found 36-year-old Jonathan Oliver Scroggins guilty Wednesday of oral copulation of a minor 10 years or younger, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 and possession of child pornography.
The conviction stems from a Dec. 7, 2020, incident involving Scroggins and a 4-year-old girl he was entrusted to babysit, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
The victim was at her residence in Tehachapi where Jonathan Scroggins was watching the child and her 8-year-old sibling, who “witnessed some of what occurred,” the release stated.
“The victim’s mother reported the incident to the Tehachapi Police Department,” according to the DA’s office, which commended the TPD’s subsequent investigation and arrest. “A search of Scroggins’ laptop computer revealed 25 videos and 1,485 images of child pornography.”
Scroggins faces up to 23 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced Feb. 16, according to the release.