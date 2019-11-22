A mistrial was declared after several days of deliberation by a Kern County jury Thursday in the case against Eddie Leyva, the father of a 3-month old baby who died in 2014. A separate jury on Nov. 15 convicted the baby's mother, Vanessa Wolfe, of second-degree murder and child abuse causing death in the same case.
Leyva will be retried on charges of second-degree murder and child abuse causing death, with a trial set to begin Jan. 6, according to to Joseph Kinzel, a spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney's office. Wolfe will be sentenced Dec. 17.
Kinzel said the trial was unusual because there were separate juries for each defendant in the case.
"That’s done because some evidence is appropriate for one (defendant) but inappropriate for the other," Kinzel said.
The DA's office said in a news release Friday the baby, Adenalie Leyva, was found dead in her home on Oct. 30, 2014. She was found to have had a kidney infection, bacterial pneumonia and 16 rib fractures, and was severely dehydrated and malnourished, the news release said.
"Adenalie’s parents ... were charged with causing the direct injuries to Adenalie as well as allowing Adenalie to suffer for weeks while doing nothing to help or care for her," the press release said.
The Kern County coroner's office in 2014 determined the baby died of sudden and severe kidney infection due to blunt chest injuries and pneumonia. The infant also suffered blunt head injuries and methamphetamine intoxication, which contributed to her death, the coroner found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.