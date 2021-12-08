Jury convicts man of sexually molesting 2 11-year-olds

A Kern County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of three counts of sexual molestation, as well as kidnapping and multiple-victim enhancements, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office in a news release.
Barcimeo Merino Candelaria sexually molested two different 11-year-old girls, according to the news release.
The second girl fought Candelaria, and DNA from her arm was used to convict him.
Sentencing for Candelaria is set for Jan. 18. He faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole, according to the DA’s office.