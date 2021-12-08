You have permission to edit this article.
Jury convicts man of sexually molesting 2 11-year-olds

Barcimeo Merino Candelaria

A Kern County jury found Barcimeo Merino Candelaria guilty Tuesday of three counts of sexual molestation against two victims and kidnapping said the Kern County District Attorney’s Office in a news release.

 Courtesy of the Kern County DA's office

Barcimeo Merino Candelaria sexually molested two different 11-year-old girls, according to the news release.

The second girl fought Candelaria, and DNA from her arm was used to convict him.

Sentencing for Candelaria is set for Jan. 18. He faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole, according to the DA’s office.

