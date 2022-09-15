 Skip to main content
Jury convicts man of repeated sexual abuse of girl he knew

Screen Shot 2022-09-15 at 4.50.28 PM.png

Tomas Tirado Mendoza

 Courtesy DA's Office

A Kern County jury convicted a man of sexual assault Tuesday, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.

Tomas Tirado Mendoza was found guilty of all three felony charges brought against him, including digital penetration of a minor 10 years of age or younger; lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14; and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

