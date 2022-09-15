Jury convicts man of repeated sexual abuse of girl he knew

A Kern County jury convicted a man of sexual assault Tuesday, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.
Tomas Tirado Mendoza was found guilty of all three felony charges brought against him, including digital penetration of a minor 10 years of age or younger; lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14; and continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Mendoza, who knew the girl, entered the victim’s bedroom in Delano on June 29, 2019, and sexually assaulted the victim, abuse that continued for several years until it was reported to authorities, according to a news release from the DA’s Office.
Senior deputies from the Kern County Sheriff’s Office’s Delano substation were gathered evidence corroborating the victim’s accounts of abuse and presented that evidence before the jury.
During the trial, Mendoza testified and attempted to deny responsibility for his actions. The jury’s verdict makes clear that Mendoza’s denials were not credible in light of evidence that established guilt beyond a reasonable doubt for the yearslong sexual abuse of the child, the release states.
Mendoza faces a sentence of 15 years to life plus an additional 16 years in prison at an Oct. 12 hearing.