Jury convicts man of kidnapping, rape charges

A Kern County jury convicted a man Thursday of kidnapping and rape charges.
Martin Cazares was found guilty of two counts of forcible rape with the use of a deadly weapon, kidnapping and criminal threats.
Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 9, Cazares beat, kidnapped and sexually assaulted his girlfriend of five years. The victim’s sister became concerned when she did not regularly hear from the victim and filed a missing persons report, which sparked the investigation that led to Cazares' arrest. He was located in Santa Barbara with the victim, where injuries from a beating 10 days prior were still visible.
Cazares faces a prison sentence of up to 25 years to life, plus 5 years, when he's sentenced June 14, according to a DA's office news release.