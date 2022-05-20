Jury convicts man of gross vehicular manslaughter

A Kern County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of gross vehicular manslaughter and nine other charges, according to a DA's office news release.
Richard McQuade was found guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury (with an enhancement for inflicting coma on the victim) and possession of methamphetamine while armed with a loaded firearm, among other charges.
McQuade took Brooke Curry out for a “joyride” on his motorcycle down a residential street in Ridgecrest on May 14, 2021, according to the release.
The ride lasted only three blocks, at which time McQuade was speeding as he approached an intersection marked with a stop sign. He did not react to the intersection or the stop sign until it was too late, at which time he slammed on his brakes causing the crash that threw Curry from the motorcycle. Curry was air-lifted to Antelope Valley Hospital with a traumatic, and ultimately fatal, brain injury. She died three weeks later.
McQuade had smoked methamphetamine at least twice that day and it was in his system at the time of the crash. McQuade, a previously convicted felon, was in possession of methamphetamine, a glass pipe and a loaded semi-automatic firearm at the time of the collision.
McQuade faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison at his June 16 sentencing hearing.