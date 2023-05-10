Jury convicts man of beating coworker with metal pipe at work, killing him

Kern County jurors found a man guilty Wednesday of second-degree murder stemming from an incident in which prosecutors said the defendant repeatedly struck a coworker in the head with a heavy metal pipe and killed him.
Jose Luis Gutierrez Rosales and coworker Hector Castaneda Vasquez were working at an unspecified farming company in Lamont when Gutierrez Rosales killed Vasquez, prosecutors said. Gutierrez Rosales was arrested 10 days later and told sheriff's deputies his coworkers teased him about a prior relationship and those remarks caused him overwhelming humiliation, a news release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office said.