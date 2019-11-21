A jury has convicted a local man of murder in a shooting outside the Red Zone Sports Bar and Grill on Panama Lane in January 2018.
Luis Pineda was found guilty of first degree murder Wednesday, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
Pineda and the victim, Chirstopher Rodriguez, had an argument outside the sports bar after which Pineda retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fired it at Rodriguez multiple times, the news release said. Rodriguez later died of his injuries from five gunshot wounds. A handgun found at Pineda's residence matched shell casings from the murder scene, the DA's office said in the news release.
“Those who choose to resolve petty disputes with deadly violence will continue to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. This conviction keeps a killer off the streets and brings us another step closer to reversing recent rises in violent crime," District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the news release.
Pineda faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 4.
