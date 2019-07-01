A jury has found a man guilty of the July homicides of two people in California City, one of whom was a 12-year-old girl.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of Desmond Perry on Monday, shortly after the jury’s conviction.
Perry was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling house along with enhancements for using a firearm causing death.
He faces life in prison. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 13.
The DA’s Office said Perry shot and killed 12-year-old Trinity Wiggins and her uncle Michael Wiggins with a Smith & Wesson MP-15 on July 22 2018.
Michael Wiggins lived with his girlfriend and three children in California City, according to a DA’s office news release, and Trinity was visiting the residence.
During the visit, the DA said Michael and his girlfriend began to argue, which led the girlfriend to text her cousin, Perry.
Perry drove an hour from Acton, California to California City to accomplish the crime, the DA said.
“The Kern County District Attorney’s Office remains dedicated to bringing justice to all victims of crime, especially those with child victims and those who are most vulnerable in our community,” DA Cynthia Zimmer said in the release.
