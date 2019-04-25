A Kern County jury has convicted Vincent Christopher Moroyoqui of two counts of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a press release by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Moroyoqui was accused of driving while under the influence during an accident that killed Raeleen Sorensen and her daughter Regan Sorensen in 2017
Sorensen was traveling with her daughter westbound on Highway 119 from Bakersfield to Taft when Moroyoqui, traveling eastbound, crossed into the westbound land and hit Sorensen head on at speeds up to 99 miles per hour, according to the District Attorney.
Moroyoqui sustained minor injuries and was driving with a blood alcohol level of .264, over three times the legal limit, the press release said.
“The death of these victims, mother and daughter, was completely devastating to their family members and to their friends in our westside community of Taft,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release. “The District Attorney’s Office is committed to bring to justice intoxicated drivers who prey upon the innocent on our roadways.”
Sentencing has been set for June 5. Moroyoqui faces 15 years to life in state prison.
