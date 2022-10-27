 Skip to main content
Jury convicts former Ridgeview JV hoops coach of sexual assault

Keith Cash image.png

Keith Cash

 Courtesy Kern DA's office

A Kern County jury found a former junior varsity basketball coach guilty of three felony counts related to the sexual abuse of a minor, according to a DA's office news release.

Keith Lamont Cash was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and communicating with a minor for purposes of engaging in sexual conduct.

