Jury convicts former Ridgeview JV hoops coach of sexual assault

A Kern County jury found a former junior varsity basketball coach guilty of three felony counts related to the sexual abuse of a minor, according to a DA's office news release.
Keith Lamont Cash was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and communicating with a minor for purposes of engaging in sexual conduct.
From 2011 to 2012, Cash was the girls’ junior varsity basketball coach at Ridgeview High School. The victim, a member of the team, was 13 years old at the time, according to the news release.
While coaching the team, Cash began texting the victim, engaging in grooming behavior. After the victim turned 14, the sexual abuse was initiated by Cash, and continued until after she turned 15. The abuse occurred at various locations at the school, as well as Cash’s vehicle and residence. In 2018, the victim reported the crimes to the Bakersfield Police Department, which led to an investigation by the BPD and the Kern County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations.
Cash faces a maximum sentence of 4 years and 8 months in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender when he's sentenced Nov. 30.