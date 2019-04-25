A Kern County jury has found Daniel Rhoads guilty of second degree murder and discharge of a firearm causing death, according to a press release sent out by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Rhoads reportedly claimed the victim, William Alford, forced his way into his home in 2018 and demanded items of value, the release said.
The DA’s office said Rhoads claimed he was forced to shoot Alford one time in self-defense.
He admitted to disposing Alford’s body in a trash can, according to the DA’s office.
Law enforcement has been unable to locate Alford’s body, and has needed to use DNA samples from the Alford’s biological daughter and clothing to develop a DNA profile.
The DNA results revealed a bullet fragment found at the scene was consistent with Alford’s DNA profile, the release said.
Sentencing has been set for May 29 before Superior Court Judge John Somers.
Rhoads, who was 45 at the beginning of March, faces a sentence of 40 years to life in state prison.
