Jury convicts Boron man of sexually abusing young girl

A man was found guilty Friday of 13 charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 10.
Boron man Micheal Hopkins’ abuse started in 2018, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release. An investigation showed Hopkins’ abuse continued over several months in which multiple, repeated sex acts were committed, the news release said.
In one instance, Hopkins used a whip to strike the victim, the DA added.
During the trial, the defendant’s stepfather was a character witness and testified Hopkins was a “honest and good father,” the DA said. When the prosecutor shared the details of the abuse, including Hopkins' own admission to authorities, the stepfather agreed the defendant needed to be “turned in,” the news release said.
Hopkins’ sentencing is scheduled for March 8, when he faces a sentence of up to 200 years in life, the news release added.
“The acts that child predators commit against children are so unspeakable that we almost never share any more details about them than necessary to understand why we fight so hard to ensure that predators receive maximum sentences,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in a news release. “Those that prey on children rightfully face some of the longest sentences recognized in the law.”