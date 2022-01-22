Jury convicts Boron man of sexually abusing young girl

A Kern County jury Friday convicted a Boron man of 13 charges related to the sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 10.
Micheal Hopkins’ abuse started in 2018, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release. An investigation showed Hopkins’ abuse continued over several months in which multiple, repeated sex acts were committed, the news release said.
In one instance, Hopkins used a whip to strike the victim, the DA added.
During the trial, the defendant’s stepfather was a character witness and testified Hopkins was a “honest and good father,” the DA said. When the prosecutor shared the details of the abuse, including Hopkins' own admission to authorities, the stepfather agreed the defendant needed to be “turned in,” the news release said.
Hopkins’ sentencing is scheduled for March 8, when he faces a sentence of up to 200 years in life, the news release added.
“The acts that child predators commit against children are so unspeakable that we almost never share any more details about them than necessary to understand why we fight so hard to ensure that predators receive maximum sentences,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in a news release. “Those that prey on children rightfully face some of the longest sentences recognized in the law.”
***
A 73-year-old Bakersfield man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday on charges he attempted to murder his former girlfriend.
Martin Williams is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend several times Monday before fleeing from the scene in the 500 block of West Columbus Street, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the BPD added. He was arrested Wednesday in the 4600 block of Mountain Vista Drive.
Williams’ bail was set at $1.1 million. Prosecutors had requested no bail, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said in an email.
His pre-preliminary hearing was scheduled for Jan. 31.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
***
California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning on Norris Road.
A 2018 Ford F-250 heading west on Norris Road and attempting to make a U-turn at Melody Lane was struck by a 1996 Honda Civic that was also heading west on Norris Road.
The Civic was traveling at a high rate of speed and unable to stop in time as the F-250 entered the intersection to head east.
The driver of the F-250 was uninjured; however, the driver of the Civic was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a CHP news release, and sustained fatal injuries in the collision.
CHP officers closed down westbound traffic on Norris Road in the area of the crash for about three hours during the course of their investigation and the subsequent cleanup.
The identity of the Civic’s driver has not yet been released.
***
The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was killed Thursday in a collision.
Jack Phillip Singleton II, 48, of Bakersfield, died at 7:29 p.m. after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV at the intersection of Roberts Lane and Sequoia Drive in Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
***'
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a city of Bakersfield storage building burglary.
The incident occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 4600 block of California Avenue. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, with long black hair, a black goatee, approximately 27 to 35 years old, with tattoos on both arms, wearing a black shirt, black pants and a dark baseball cap with white logo. He was riding a purple bicycle.
Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Perez at 661-852-7040, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.