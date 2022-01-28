Jury convicts Bakersfield man of attempted murder, domestic violence

A Kern County jury convicted a Bakersfield man of attempted murder and domestic violence charges Thursday for his attacks against the mother of his four children. Jurors said they were unable to reach a verdict on an additional allegation of child abuse.
Martin Parra Araujo is facing a maximum sentence of 13 years to life in state prison at a Feb. 28 sentencing hearing, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release announcing the verdict.
The Bakersfield Police Department responded to an apartment on the 300 block of South Owens Street in Bakersfield on June 28, 2020, after a child called 911 stating that her father had stabbed her mother.
When officers entered the apartment, they found Araujo lying on the floor in the living room in a large puddle of blood, alive but unresponsive. Officers searched the house and located the victim in the bathroom covered in a large amount of blood, having suffered multiple stab wounds.
Investigation from the Bakersfield Police Department revealed that Araujo stabbed the victim multiple times in the chest, then went into the living room area and cut his own throat, the release stated.
One of the children in the apartment tried to stop Araujo from stabbing her mother and was cut in the arm while trying to protect her, according to the DA’s office.