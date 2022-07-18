Jury convicts 2 men of first-degree murder

A Kern County jury Monday convicted two men of first-degree murder, torture kidnapping with robbery and second-degree robbery.
Gerell Hasley and Seantazz Thomason were found guilty of the charges in connection with the murder of Moises Leon.
On July 16, 2018, Leon was lured to an apartment building at 3901 Q St. in Bakersfield, where he was assaulted and then thrown into the trunk of a car.
Hasley and Thomason drove Leon throughout northeast Bakersfield while trying to locate the large amount of cash he was known to maintain.
During the drive, they continued to assault Leon, who was ultimately shot and killed, according to a DA's Office news release.
Leon's body ultimately was found on the floor of his own vehicle, after a concerned citizen reported it was on fire in the early morning hours of July 27, 2018, in the 800 block of Pacheco Avenue.
Detectives observed the victim’s injuries consistent with being prodded with the barrel of a firearm, blunt force trauma from being pistol whipped, a dislocated shoulder, multiple burn marks, severe swelling to the face and gunshot wounds to his ear, head and chest.
Both defendants face the possibility of 25 years to life in prison. Hasley is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7; Thomason is expected to be sentenced Aug. 15.