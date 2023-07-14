A Kern County jury convicted two people in an east Bakersfield stabbing death of a man while acquitting a third person, the Kern County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
Louis Bell, 51, and Mindie Evans, 38, were convicted Tuesday of the January 2020 first-degree murder of Dontae Lee, who was found dead in an alley near Union Avenue. Prosecutors claimed a cell phone near the scene belonged to Bell and he texted Evans about reportedly killing Lee in 100 block of 30th Street. The text messages said "he's gone" and "hungry after killing," the DA's office wrote.