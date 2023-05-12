 Skip to main content
Jury awards $2.35 million in alleged assault case in KHSD special ed classroom

Longtime Bakersfield attorney Daniel Rodriguez, with associate attorney Victoria L. Harp, talks about a just-completed civil case that resulted this week in a $2.35 million verdict in favor of Rodriguez’s clients.

 Steven Mayer / The Californian

A Kern County jury has responded with a verdict of $2.35 million in a lawsuit against the Kern High School District, a few district employees and a formerly 16-year-old high school student with the mental capacity of a 4-year-old.

The incident that sparked the civil action occurred on May 22, 2018 in a special education classroom at Centennial High School in northwest Bakersfield. That's when the teen, who was born with down syndrome, locked himself in a special education restroom inside the classroom with another boy, a 16-year-old autistic student — and allegedly attempted to kiss him and pull down his pants.

