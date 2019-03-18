Johnny Gray Watson was a broken man.
A student at Kern High School District's Regional Occupation Center accused him last year of sending her inappropriate text messages. The 17-year-old alleged he asked her for sex.
Prosecutors filed a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a minor and Watson, 51, was escorted out of the classroom where he taught video production.
A videographer with decades of experiencing shooting sports and wedding videos, he suddenly found himself unemployable. Friends dropped out of contact. He avoided watching the news for fear of seeing his face on TV.
Everything Watson had worked for seemed to be disappearing. He faced lifetime registration as a sex offender if convicted.
"I cried in my son's arms. My wife's arms," Watson said through tears Monday as he discussed what the allegations did to him.
"It's been tough."
On Friday, for the first time in nearly a y months, he got some relief.
A Kern County jruy acquitted Watson following a five-day trial in which his accuser admitted to plotting with another minor to obtain evidence to frame Watson, said Watson's attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey.
Watson said he tries not to be emotional, but found himself weeping as the verdict of not guilty was read.
His wife, Susan Watson, 52, described the relief as a "physical earthquake"
"It really felt like we could breathe again," she said.
The past few days, the Watsons have been inundated with phone calls and texts from family and friends. Johnny Watson said he wants to thank everyone who supported him throughout the ordeal.
He said next he plans on trying to get his job back.
Kern High School District spokeswoman Erin Briscoe said Watson remains on unpaid leave while the district completes an administrative review of the case.
Watson, 50 at the time, was accused of making the remarks to the student between October and November of 2017, Bakersfield police said in a probable cause declaration. It's alleged he told the teen to keep quiet about the texts.
"Watson referenced that his career would be over if the relationship was revealed … ," investigators said the teen told them.
The teen came forward and presented police with photographs of messages she shared with Watson on Snapchat, the documents said.
This story will be updated.
His days as teacher are over.
“PC 647.6.
(a) (1) Every person who annoys or molests any child under 18 years of age shall be punished by a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars ($5,000), by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by both the fine and imprisonment.”
Since he didn’t have physical contact, I guess the case turned on whether the jury believed the victim was annoyed by his actions. Apparently, they found that she wasn’t all that annoyed.
How can a jury aquit him if they had proof? That's our legal system helping the bad guys and hurting the innocent
