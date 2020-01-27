Did Michaele Bowers shoot and kill her longtime partner after learning he continued to cheat on her when she found receipts showing he bought Valentine's Day gifts for both her and the other woman?
Or did she act in self-defense, shooting Ray Ingram as he attacked her in her home during yet another act of physical abuse Bowers suffered in their more than two decades together?
That was the question put to a Kern County jury Monday as it began deliberations in the case, in which Bowers is accused of first-degree murder for the February 2017 killing of Ingram, her longtime partner and the owner of J's Place, a soul food restaurant in northwest Bakersfield. Bowers was tried on the same charges in 2019 and the trial ended with a hung jury.
One thing no one disputed: Bowers shot Ingram.
David Torres, Bowers' defense attorney, argued that she did so in self-defense, and had the absolute right to do so after Ingram became enraged while at her home to return items after the two decided to end the relationship.
"As I told you in the beginning (of this trial), Raymond Ingram is not as sweet as his cobbler," Torres said.
During the trial, Bowers' two adult sons, one with Ingram and one from a prior relationship, had testified to constant arguing between the two and some physical abuse, including several instances where Ingram slapped Bowers and several times he kicked in a front door when she wouldn't let him in.
In the moments leading up to the shooting, Torres said, Ingram said he was going to kill Bowers and tried to punch her. She ran to her room, grabbed a gun and in the process of turning toward him, she accidentally fired, Torres said. A single bullet hit Ingram in the neck and severed his spinal cord, killing him within minutes.
"She used the firearm to protect herself," Torres said. "We need to send a message and that message is, you need to be able to protect yourself in your own home."
But prosecutor John Allen urged the jury to convict Bowers of first-degree murder, or at the very least second-degree murder, arguing she shot him out of jealousy and anger over his continued relationship with the other woman. Ingram had fathered a child with the other woman in 2013, which Bowers learned of after the child's birth. But she and Ingram reconciled and Bowers agreed to an arrangement where Ingram would have contact with the child but no longer be romantically involved with the other woman.
He may have wronged Bowers, Allen said, but Ingram didn't deserve to be murdered for it.
"There are millions of women throughout the world that have had to deal with infidelity," Allen said. "… but you can’t just kill somebody. You can’t shoot the guy because he wouldn't marry you, he strung you along and he had a child with another woman."
Bowers tried to say she didn't care about Ingram's infidelity when she testified in the trial, Allen said, but her sister testified she was devastated by it. He also pointed to Bowers' cold demeanor when police arrived after the shooting, correcting an officer who referred to Ingram as her husband, saying he was her child's father, not her spouse.
As for protecting herself, being angry at someone is not self-defense, Allen told the jury. And he questioned the validity of the domestic violence argument. Bowers' two sons never mentioned abuse to investigators leading up to the trial, he said, but when called as witnesses they suddenly remembered several instances.
He noted that Bowers had the ability to walk down a hallway to get the gun in her bedroom and then shoot Ingram.
"That's willful, premeditated and deliberate," Allen said.
