Jurors convict adoptive parents for murder, involuntary manslaughter in Orrin's death; deadlocks on Orson's death

A Kern County jury convicted the adoptive parents of Orrin, 4, and Orson West, 3, of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the killing of Orrin after deliberating for about two days. However, they were deadlocked on a second-degree murder charge in regard to Orson.
The verdict was read Friday morning in Kern County Superior Court.
Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline, 33, West killed Orrin, who prosecutors said died in September 2020, or three months prior to the Wests reporting them missing in December 2020.
The Wests’ then 10-year-old child told a forensic interviewer he saw Orrin vomiting and choking one day, and his color changing while living with his family in their Bakersfield apartment. He touched Orrin’s body and it was cold, the child told forensic interviewers.
This same child told the forensic interviewer, who specializes in questioning children, that Orson was never seen again after a sound like a soap bottle falling in the bathroom rang out after the Wests moved to California City.
Defense attorneys contended this child was subject to leading questions and coercive questioning techniques that eventually led him to sprout false narratives. Jacqueline West has repeatedly said her kids aren’t telling the truth about what happened to Orrin and Orson, according to interrogations conducted by police and whose video footage was played during trial.
The Wests reported to California City Police Department their kids were missing on Dec. 21, 2020 after they were playing in their backyard. Trezell West said Orrin and Orson were playing with chalk in his backyard while he collected firewood from an adjacent dirt lot to their house.
Trezell told police at the time he came back from collecting firewood, went inside his home, came outside again and saw his kids were missing.
