Jurors convict adoptive parents for murder, involuntary manslaughter in Orrin's death; deadlocks on Orson's death

A Kern County jury convicted the adoptive parents of Orrin, 4, and Orson West, 3, of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the killing of Orrin after deliberating for about two days. However, they were deadlocked on a second-degree murder charge in regard to Orson.

The verdict was read Friday morning in Kern County Superior Court.

