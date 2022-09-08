 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jurors begin deliberations in murder trial of man accused of killing ex-wife, her brother

Slide Court Report

Incoherent screams and sounds marked the beginning of closing arguments Thursday in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his ex-wife and her brother.

The cries from a 911 call marked the final moments of 34-year-old Louise Abraham's life, according to Deputy District Attorney Hunter Starr. Moris Gilmete, Abraham's ex-husband, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of her and her brother, possessing a concealed firearm and recklessly evading a police officer.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases