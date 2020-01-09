When Robert Rivas went into Starbucks armed with a machete, did he intend to maim and kill his ex-girlfriend and a good Samaritan who intervened? Or did he act out in the “heat of passion” after finding out his ex was dating another man?
That is a key question put to a Kern County jury Thursday afternoon as it began deliberations on nine charges against Rivas, four of which could carry life sentences.
During closing statements, deputy public defender Janice Anne Kim said Rivas conceded to some of the charges against him — two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony domestic abuse and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
But she disputed the most serious ones — two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated mayhem, causing someone a permanent disability or disfigurement.
"He could have very easily plunged (the knife) into the chest (of the victims) .. but he didn’t because he didn’t have intent to kill," Kim said. Instead she said the victims' injuries — as horrific as they were — were the result of "wild and indiscriminate flails," indicated by a diagonal slashing pattern of the victims' scars.
Rivas, 33, is accused of breaking into his ex's apartment in September 2018, going after her with the machete and then chasing her to a nearby Starbucks on Stockdale Highway when she got away. Inside the coffee shop, he then allegedly attacked her with the knife and then attacked Blaine Hodge, a bystander who tried to stop the attack.
When everyone had fled the coffee shop, leaving Rivas alone with his former girlfriend, standing over her with the machete, he suddenly stopped, the victim testified earlier this week.
"It’s because he had no specific intent to kill," Kim said. "That’s why he stopped."
Nor was there "evidence of gouging, no carving an eye out or carving initials" on the victim, Kim noted, which would be indicative of aggravated mayhem.
Prosecutor Melissa Allen in her closing statements listed out more than a dozen actions Rivas had to take to carry out the assault that day, from arming himself with a machete and going to his ex-girlfriend's apartment to chasing her when she ran to Starbucks and repeatedly slicing at her with the knife.
"There’s no reason to arm yourself with a machete to go talk to your ex-girlfriend — that you're mad at for talking to another guy — other than to go kill them," Allen said.
Allen said Rivas went after Hodge, the man who intervened in the attack inside Starbucks, with the same murderous intent.
"(Rivas) is going to kill Glenda, and whoever got in his way, he was going to kill him, too," Allen said.
Kim refuted this allegation.
“(Hodge) put himself in harm’s way, not the other way around,” Kim said. "That’s assault with a deadly weapon, not attempted murder."
Jury deliberations are expected to continue Friday.
(2) comments
Hypothetically, with the practical access of guns, if you choose instead to take a machete out in public, you are probably less interested in killing than making some sort of statement, pathological as it probably is, e.g., you hurt me, I hate you, etc. Truly determined to kill, hmmm. Get a drone.
I'm sure the judge will consider "intent" when he hands down a lengthy prison sentence after this guy is found guilty.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.