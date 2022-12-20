 Skip to main content
Jurors acquit 2 of first-degree murder, convict pair of second-degree murder

Jurors acquitted two men of first-degree murder but convicted the pair of second-degree murder Monday in a gang trial that lasted two months and took jurors roughly two weeks to deliberate.

Kenton McDaniel and Tymere Ross were also each acquitted of two charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted robbery and attempted burglary. Both were found guilty of participating in a street gang.

