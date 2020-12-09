The Junior League of Bakersfield will be providing a Valentine’s Day micro-wedding package for couples who want to have a quick, intimate and memorable ceremony.
According to a news release from the organization, the Feb. 14 event will include an officiant with wording tailored to the couple, seating for up to 30 guests, a photographer, a bridal bouquet and groom’s boutonniere, cake and champagne. There will also be time for first dances as newlyweds.
Cost is $1,750 for an hour-and-a-half ceremony.
The news release stated that the venue will be sanitized between each ceremony and follow all Kern County Public Health COVID-19 safety protocols.
For questions or to reserve a ceremony, email events@jlbakersfield.org.