Junior high student arrested, teacher given narcan after fentanyl found at Chipman

Bakersfield Police Department and Bakersfield City School District officials warned parents and guardians to talk to their children about the dangers of fentanyl after a 13-year-old Chipman Junior High student was found on campus Friday with 150 pills.
A Kern High School District police officer also administered Narcan to a campus supervisor due to concerns about a possible overdose related to exposure to the drug, according to a BPD news release about the incident.
The student, whose identity was not released, was taken into custody around 9:05 a.m. on the campus at 2905 Eissler St. as a result of the BPD's investigation.
Officers reported the student was in an altercation with another student, which prompted a campus supervisor to search the student, resulting in the discovery of the drugs. The campus official also found $300 on the student, according to the release.
The BPD is investigating whether any students were sold the fentanyl pills, which were disguised as Percocet, a narcotic used to treat moderate to severe pain and can be highly addictive.
In response to the discovery of the dangerous narcotics, the school temporarily closed its office and office staff members were moved while officials made sure there was no residual risk from the discovery, according to a statement that was sent to parents and shared with The Californian by BCSD.
A statement from BCSD Superintendent Mark Luque apologized to the school community for the inconvenience and issued the following caution:
"I urge parents, please be aware of your child’s behavior and what they bring to school each morning. We live in a reality where our students have access to dangerous things. I ask that we continue to work together to ensure our school is a safe space where all students can attend school and learn to their fullest potential."
Luque also praised the actions of campus supervisor Richard Aguilar, who was exposed to fentanyl, as well as Vice Principal Melissa Mabry, whose "immediate handling of this incident may have saved lives."
He also noted that the police investigation indicated the student was at a Circle K near the campus prior to the start of school that morning, which was part of what prompted concerns about the potential that the drugs were sold to others.
The student in possession of the fentanyl was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of sales and other associated charges.
Any parents or guardians with questions about the incident or the school's response were told to call the district office at 661-631-4611.