Junior high student arrested, teacher given narcan after fentanyl found at Chipman

Bakersfield Police Department and Bakersfield City School District officials warned parents and guardians to talk to their children about the dangers of fentanyl after a 13-year-old Chipman Junior High student was found on campus Friday with 150 pills.

A Kern High School District police officer also administered Narcan to a campus supervisor due to concerns about a possible overdose related to exposure to the drug, according to a BPD news release about the incident.

