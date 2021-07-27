Jump in COVID-19 cases reported in Kern County

The spread of coronavirus within Kern County jumped significantly over the previous week, the Kern County Department of Public Health Services reported Tuesday.
Following a week in which COVID-19 increased slightly, the virus has begun to spread at a more rapid pace, Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan told supervisors at Tuesday’s board meeting. If the Blueprint for a Safer Economy were still in place, the county would be placed in the red tier, which prohibited much social activity and strictly limited capacity at certain businesses.
The Health Department reported the county’s case rate increased from 2.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents last week to 6.6.
The testing positivity rate increased from 2.5 percent a week ago to 4.5 percent.
California as a whole recorded a case rate of 11.4 as of July 18, the most recent date from which there is complete data.
“When you compare us to the state, we’re still doing a little bit better than they are,” Carrigan said. “Most of the transmission that we’re seeing in Kern County continues to be amongst unvaccinated individuals.”
Only 41.9 percent of the eligible population in Kern County has been vaccinated, up from 41.3 percent last week. Statewide, 62.1 percent of the population has been vaccinated.
Hospitalizations have begun to creep up as well. On Monday, 80 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 compared to 42 a week earlier and 59 a day before. Eighteen of those hospitalizations were in intensive care units, up from eight a week before.
Prior to the uptick, hospitals had already begun preparing for a potential third coronavirus wave. A state model that predicted the winter surge now forecasts a less severe swell of COVID-19 cases peaking in November.
In the worst-case scenario, the model predicts the daily case rate could increase to 287 new cases per day per 100,000 people compared to a recorded case rate of 917 in January.
Hospitals have already begun to prepare for an influx of patients. Due to the most recent increase, the Health Department has reinstituted bi-weekly hospital CEO meetings.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals. The agency now recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks in public indoor spaces if they live in an area of substantial or high community spread, which includes Kern County.
The California Public Health Department only requires masks for unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings.