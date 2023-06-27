It's been a pretty great June, one of the mildest in recent memory.
But it's probably time to say a fond farewell to mild weather, and steel ourselves for the onslaught to come.
Summer, much like the fire-breathing dragon Smaug in "The Hobbit," is awakening from its slumber. And it's going to get hot.
"The timing of this is poor, to say the least," National Weather Service Meteorologist Kris Mattarochia said of the approaching heatwave.
We haven't seen a heatwave so far this season, he said. Instead, we've had a very cool start.
"Because we've had such an unusual spring with regards to temperatures, we're not acclimated as much as we would be typically this time of year," Mattarochia said.
The NWS on Tuesday issued an Excessive Heat Watch for this weekend, extending the watch from Friday through Monday.
Much of the valley's population will be at major risk of heat-related illnesses, especially those individuals without effective cooling or hydration, the weather service said in a news release.
According to Mattarochia, the heatwave will peak on Saturday — but it won't go away.
"There's a 60% chance Saturday that the high temperature in Bakersfield will be greater than or equal to 105 degrees," he said. "Into Sunday, there's a 47% probability that it will be 105 or greater."
That probability continues to drop on Monday and Tuesday, but it's relative, as the chance of seeing triple-digit temperatures remains quite high.
"So from Friday all the way to Wednesday, the probability of exceeding 100 degrees for maximum temperature is at least 40%," the meteorologist said.
As people in Kern County make the transition from a mild June to a hot July, the Kern County Public Health Services Department is urging residents to protect themselves from the change in the weather.
Young children, the elderly, those with chronic diseases or disabilities, and pregnant women are especially vulnerable, said Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County Public Health.
"Many families will be enjoying the outdoors this holiday weekend and we urge them to do so safely," Carrigan said Tuesday in news release.
"We are transitioning from very mild temperatures to triple-digit heat very quickly and I urge everyone to practice heat safety to prevent any heat-related tragedies."
People suffer heat-related illness when their bodies are unable to cool themselves properly, according to public health. Heat-related illness includes cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and even death.
Warning signs of heat-related illnesses may include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, headache, and nausea. Vomiting, paleness, fatigue, and dizziness can also be indicators of heat-related illness.
Tips to stay safe during heat risk:
• Drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty. Avoid drinks that contain caffeine, alcohol, or large amounts of sugar.
• Avoid outdoor physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day.
• Wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover the face and neck and loose-fitting clothing.
• Regularly check on any elderly relatives or friends who live alone. Many may be on medications that can increase the likelihood of dehydration.
• Use cool compresses, misting, showers and baths. Seek immediate medical attention if you experience a rapid, strong pulse, you feel delirious or have a body temperature above 102 degrees.
• Never leave infants, children, the elderly or pets in a parked car. It can take as little as 10 minutes for the temperature inside a car to rise to levels that can kill.
Visit tinyurl.com/yt4rrnuv to see if there are any cooling centers available in your area.