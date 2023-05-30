Moojave courthouse.jpg

The Kern County Superior Court courthouse in Mojave in January 2022. The court has apparently abandoned plans to build new courthouses in Mojave and Ridgecrest in favor of consolidating most eastern Kern operations into a new courthouse to be built in the Mojave or Tehachapi area.

 Claudia Elliott / For The Californian

More than a year after Kern County Superior Court asked the state’s Court Facilities Advisory Committee of the Judicial Council of California to abandon plans for a new courthouse in Ridgecrest in favor of a revised plan for a new East County Courthouse project to be located in the Mojave or Tehachapi area, court officials have scheduled three informational meetings to seek input from the public and what it calls “justice partners” — the county’s sheriff, district attorney, public defender and probation department.

Previously, new courthouses for both Ridgecrest and Mojave were on the drawing board and included in the state’s five-year capital outlay plan.