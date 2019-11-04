A judge will privately review Rev. Monsignor Craig Harrison's personnel records held by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno and determine if any should be produced for the defendant's subpoena in a defamation case, according to a ruling made Monday.
Judge J. Eric Bradshaw will specifically review any diocese records that may exist pertaining to Harrison having sex with a minor, sexually abusing a minor or gambling, he wrote in the ruling. The defense's requests for other potential records — such as those regarding therapy, misuse of church funds, accumulation of excessive wealth, inheritance and real estate — are overly broad and will not be ordered for release, Bradshaw wrote.
The records were sought by Paul M. Jonna, the attorney representing Stephen Brady, of the group Roman Catholic Faithful Inc., whom Harrison has accused of making “false, defamatory, libelous and slanderous statements” about him.
Brady held a news conference in Bakersfield in May during which he detailed allegations of sexual impropriety by Harrison with high school boys while Harrison was a priest in Firebaugh.
Jonna argued during a hearing in court earlier this month that access to Harrison's personnel records were necessary for Brady to defend himself. Harrison's Attorney Craig A. Edmonston said the request was overly broad and the defense was "casting a wide net" in order to find anything that would substantiate what Brady said during the press conference.
The private review of the priest's personnel documents is scheduled to take place Nov. 25 between Bradshaw and the attorney for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno. Bradshaw also wrote in his ruling that the diocese's attorney may submit before them a list of documents to be considered for a protective order to keep them private even if they are ordered to be produced in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.