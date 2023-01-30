 Skip to main content
Judge sets potential murder trial date for adoptive parents of Cal City toddlers

Jacqueline and Trezell West, the adoptive parents of Orrin and Orson West, sit in Kern County Superior Court at their arraignment March 3. Alekxia Torres Stallings, the attorney for Jacqueline West, walks between the defendants. Attorneys for the Wests entered not guilty pleas on behalf of their clients, who are facing second-degree murder charges in the boys' deaths.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

A Kern County Superior Court judge said Monday the murder trial for the adoptive parents of the California City brothers could begin in March.

Trezell and Jacqueline have pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, a single involuntary manslaughter charge, two felonies of willful cruelty to children, felony conspiracy and a misdemeanor of falsely reporting an emergency in the deaths of Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3.

