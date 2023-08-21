A Kern County Superior Court judge ruled Monday she doesn’t have jurisdiction to adjust the bail of a man accused of killing a corrections counselor — unless a defense attorney can prove otherwise.

Defense attorney Timothy Hennessy sought to address defendant Sebastian Parra’s bail, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Benny Alcala Jr., 33. However, the Fifth District Court of Appeal halted all criminal proceedings for Parra’s co-defendant because The Californian is appealing a ruling ordering it to turn over unpublished notes created by a reporter when interviewing Parra.

