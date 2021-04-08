Judge rules against review of Tejon Ranch's Centennial project

Tejon Ranch Co. suffered what it called a temporary legal setback Thursday when a Los Angeles Superior Court judge found fault with an environmental review of the Lebec-based agribusiness and real estate development company's residential project in northern L.A. County.
While rejecting arguments made by the Center for Biological Diversity and the California Native Plant Society, Judge Mitchell Beckloff agreed with certain claims by Climate Resolve, ruling a review of Tejon's Centennial project failed to account for increased wildfire risks facing the 12,000-acre project near Interstate 5 and Highway 138.
The finding was the latest twist in a series of legal challenges to the company's residential development plans.
A Tejon spokesman said the company has not begun construction on Centennial and that it expects to file a supplemental review that he said would be easily approved by L.A. County before being returned to court for confirmation.
"Environmental impact reports are extremely lengthy, complex documents, and it’s difficult to get everything perfect the first time out," President and CEO Gregory S. Bielli said in a news release.
J.P. Rose, a staff attorney at the CBD, said in a separate news release the court's ruling "highlights the danger of building in high fire-risk areas.”