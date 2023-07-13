West trial (copy)

Defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings, center, holds the hands of Trezell and Jacqueline West during the reading of the verdict May 19 in Kern County Superior Court. Torres Stallings represents Jacqueline West.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

A Kern County Superior Court judge postponed the sentencing Thursday for the couple convicted of killing their 4-year-old adoptive son Orrin until September based on a request by the defendants. 

Trezell, 36, and Jacqueline West, 33, were convicted of second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and willful cruelty in the death of 4-year-old Orrin West. Jurors couldn't decide if the couple killed Orrin's 3-year-old brother, Orson, and deadlocked on another second-degree murder charge. 

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you